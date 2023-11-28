There are two games featuring a Pac-12 team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Cal Poly Mustangs versus the USC Trojans.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Boston University Terriers at Colorado Buffaloes 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28 Pac-12 Network Cal Poly Mustangs at USC Trojans 10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28 Pac-12 Network

Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!