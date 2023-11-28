Nick Schmaltz and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Mullett Arena. Looking to bet on Schmaltz's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Schmaltz has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 20:03 on the ice per game.

In four of 20 games this year, Schmaltz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Schmaltz has a point in 12 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

Schmaltz has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Schmaltz goes over his points prop total is 64.5%, based on the odds.

Schmaltz has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 16 Points 0 5 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.