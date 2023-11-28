Nick Bjugstad will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Tuesday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bjugstad's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Bjugstad has averaged 17:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Bjugstad has a goal in four of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bjugstad has a point in 13 of 20 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Bjugstad has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 20 games played.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Bjugstad goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Bjugstad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 14 Points 1 4 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.