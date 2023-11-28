The Arizona Coyotes, Matias Maccelli included, will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Maccelli's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Matias Maccelli vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Maccelli has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 15:33 on the ice per game.

Maccelli has a goal in three games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Maccelli has a point in 14 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Maccelli has an assist in 11 of 20 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Maccelli has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Maccelli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 78 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 16 Points 0 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

