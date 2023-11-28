Will Matias Maccelli Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 28?
When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Matias Maccelli light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Maccelli stats and insights
- Maccelli has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Maccelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|18:26
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|15:00
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:04
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|13:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:25
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Home
|L 5-3
Coyotes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
