When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Matias Maccelli light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

Maccelli has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Maccelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:26 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 15:00 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:54 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:04 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:25 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:43 Home L 5-3

Coyotes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

