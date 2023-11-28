Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Maricopa County, Arizona today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maryvale Preparatory Academy at Crismon High School
- Game Time: 3:55 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thunderbird High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcos de Niza High School at Mohave High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flagstaff High School at Saguaro High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Queen Creek High School at Mesa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cibola High School at Dobson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seton Catholic Preparatory High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North High School at Mountain Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arizona College Preparatory at Barry Goldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Shadow Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
