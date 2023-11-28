Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Maricopa County, Arizona today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maryvale Preparatory Academy at Crismon High School

Game Time: 3:55 PM AZT on November 28

3:55 PM AZT on November 28 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Queen Creek High School at Mesa High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 28

4:00 PM AZT on November 28 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Thunderbird High School at West Point High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 28

4:00 PM AZT on November 28 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcos de Niza High School at Mohave High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on November 28

5:00 PM AZT on November 28 Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Bullhead City, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Flagstaff High School at Saguaro High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 28

6:50 PM AZT on November 28 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Cibola High School at Dobson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28

7:00 PM AZT on November 28 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Seton Catholic Preparatory High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28

7:00 PM AZT on November 28 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

North High School at Mountain Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28

7:00 PM AZT on November 28 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Arizona College Preparatory at Barry Goldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28

7:00 PM AZT on November 28 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Perry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28

7:00 PM AZT on November 28 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Shadow Ridge High School