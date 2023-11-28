When the Arizona Coyotes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Logan Cooley score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

  • Cooley has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.
  • He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:56 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:38 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 3 0 3 16:47 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 5-3

Coyotes vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

