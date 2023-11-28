The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-5) host the Arizona Coyotes (9-9-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS. The Lightning fell to the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 2-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 contests for the Coyotes, their offense has totaled 30 goals while their defense has allowed 35 (they have a 4-5-1 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored eight goals (27.6% conversion rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Coyotes vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Coyotes 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+105)

Coyotes (+105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes vs Lightning Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a 9-9-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in games that have needed overtime.

In the 10 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.

This season the Coyotes registered only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Arizona has earned four points (2-1-0 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Coyotes have earned 16 points in their 13 games with at least three goals scored.

Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games this season and has recorded nine points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 3-1-1 (seven points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Coyotes went 6-8-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 5th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.15 16th 27th 3.55 Goals Allowed 3.15 16th 20th 30.2 Shots 27.2 31st 21st 31.4 Shots Allowed 32.4 27th 2nd 33.33% Power Play % 25.35% 7th 10th 84.06% Penalty Kill % 80.82% 13th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Coyotes vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.