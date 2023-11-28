Coyotes vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-5) host the Arizona Coyotes (9-9-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS. The Lightning fell to the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 2-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Over the last 10 contests for the Coyotes, their offense has totaled 30 goals while their defense has allowed 35 (they have a 4-5-1 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored eight goals (27.6% conversion rate).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.
Coyotes vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Coyotes 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes have a 9-9-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in games that have needed overtime.
- In the 10 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.
- This season the Coyotes registered only one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Arizona has earned four points (2-1-0 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Coyotes have earned 16 points in their 13 games with at least three goals scored.
- Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games this season and has recorded nine points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 3-1-1 (seven points).
- The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Coyotes went 6-8-1 in those contests (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|5th
|3.59
|Goals Scored
|3.15
|16th
|27th
|3.55
|Goals Allowed
|3.15
|16th
|20th
|30.2
|Shots
|27.2
|31st
|21st
|31.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.4
|27th
|2nd
|33.33%
|Power Play %
|25.35%
|7th
|10th
|84.06%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.82%
|13th
Coyotes vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
