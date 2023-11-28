The Arizona Coyotes, Lawson Crouse included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Crouse in the Coyotes-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Lawson Crouse vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Crouse has averaged 15:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Crouse has scored a goal in nine of 19 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Crouse has a point in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Crouse has an assist in three of 19 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Crouse's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Crouse going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Crouse Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 19 Games 2 13 Points 1 10 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

