Will Lawson Crouse Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 28?
In the upcoming tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Lawson Crouse to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Crouse stats and insights
- Crouse has scored in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 21.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Crouse recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:06
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|16:32
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|17:09
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|17:41
|Home
|L 5-3
Coyotes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
