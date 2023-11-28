Will Joshua Brown Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 28?
Can we expect Joshua Brown finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- Brown has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- Brown has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|5:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 8-1
Coyotes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
