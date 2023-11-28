Jason Zucker will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning meet at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Prop bets for Zucker are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jason Zucker vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +340)

Zucker Season Stats Insights

Zucker has averaged 13:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Zucker has a goal in four of 13 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In four of 13 games this year, Zucker has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Zucker has yet to put up an assist this year through 13 games.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Zucker hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zucker has an implied probability of 22.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zucker Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 78 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 13 Games 3 4 Points 4 4 Goals 3 0 Assists 1

