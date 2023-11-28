As they get ready to square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-5) on Tuesday, November 28 at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes (9-9-2) have eight players currently listed on the injury report.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Juuso Valimaki D Out Face Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Coyotes vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes' 63 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

Arizona's total of 63 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 17th in the league.

With a goal differential of 0, they are 15th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most goals in the league (79 total, 3.6 per game).

Its +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

Coyotes vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-130) Coyotes (+105) 6.5

