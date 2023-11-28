In Coconino County, Arizona, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sedona Red Rock High School at American Leadership Academy Anthem

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 28

4:00 PM AZT on November 28 Location: Florence, AZ

Florence, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Flagstaff High School at Saguaro High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 28

6:50 PM AZT on November 28 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuba City High School at Hopi Jr Sr High School