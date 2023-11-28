Clayton Keller and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Prop bets for Keller in that upcoming Coyotes-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Clayton Keller vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller has averaged 19:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Keller has a goal in eight of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Keller has a point in 14 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 20 games this season, Keller has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Keller's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Keller having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 19 Points 1 8 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

