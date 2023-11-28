Will Clayton Keller Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 28?
When the Arizona Coyotes square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Clayton Keller score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Keller stats and insights
- In eight of 20 games this season, Keller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Keller has picked up four goals and six assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 13.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Keller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:34
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:28
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:14
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:25
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|3
|1
|2
|18:07
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:30
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|20:20
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.