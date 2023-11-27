Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Pima County, Arizona today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cholla High School at Empire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 27
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
