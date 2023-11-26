How to Watch Women's Super League Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bristol City and Manchester United hit the pitch on Paramount+ in one of many compelling matchups on the Women's Super League slate on Sunday.
Watch Manchester United vs Bristol City
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
Watch Tottenham Hotspur W vs Manchester City
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
