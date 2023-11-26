The college basketball slate on Sunday, which includes the Kansas State Wildcats taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes, is sure to please.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Cornell Big Red vs. No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Value City Arena
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Cornell vs. Ohio State

  • TV: B1G+

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 20 Louisville Cardinals

  • Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center
  • Location: Katy, Texas

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Louisville

Alcorn State Braves vs. No. 14 Baylor Bears

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ferrell Center
  • Location: Waco, Texas

How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Baylor

Albany Great Danes vs. No. 4 Stanford Cardinal

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Maples Pavilion
  • Location: Stanford, California

How to Watch Albany vs. Stanford

No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Hertz Arena
  • Location: Estero, Florida

How to Watch North Carolina vs. FGCU

  • TV: FloHoops

No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center
  • Location: Katy, Texas

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Tulsa

No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Hertz Arena
  • Location: Estero, Florida

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Iowa

  • TV: FloHoops

