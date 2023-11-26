The Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play in a Week 12 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Trey McBride find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Trey McBride score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

McBride has 41 receptions (56 targets) for 461 yards and one score, averaging 41.9 yards per game.

McBride, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Trey McBride Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2 2 23 0 Week 2 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 3 Cowboys 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Bengals 3 2 17 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 4 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 6 3 29 0 Week 8 Ravens 14 10 95 1 Week 9 @Browns 5 3 22 0 Week 10 Falcons 9 8 131 0 Week 11 @Texans 7 5 43 0

