When the New York Knicks (9-6) and Phoenix Suns (10-6) face off at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, Julius Randle and Jusuf Nurkic will be two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Suns vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: MSG, AZFamily

MSG, AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Suns beat the Grizzlies 110-89. With 40 points, Devin Booker was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 40 5 4 4 1 3 Eric Gordon 20 1 2 0 0 4 Jordan Goodwin 14 5 2 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Players to Watch

Nurkic's averages for the season are 10.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the floor.

Booker's averages on the season are 29.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest, making 51.3% of his shots from the floor and 45.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

The Suns get 11.9 points, 4.5 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Grayson Allen.

Eric Gordon averages 14.3 points, 2.1 boards and 3.1 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Jordan Goodwin's numbers for the season are 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 36.3% of his shots from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.

Watch Randle, Nurkic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 30.3 6.4 5.9 0.6 1.1 2.7 Jusuf Nurkic 11.2 9.0 3.9 1.1 1.3 0.5 Devin Booker 17.4 2.9 4.8 0.6 0.3 1.1 Grayson Allen 12.5 4.6 2.8 0.7 0.6 2.2 Eric Gordon 12.8 2.0 3.2 1.1 0.4 2.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.