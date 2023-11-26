Player prop bet odds for Julius Randle, Kevin Durant and others are listed when the New York Knicks host the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Durant's 31.4 points per game are 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

He averages 1.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).

Durant's assist average -- 5.5 -- is the same as Sunday's over/under.

Durant, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +116)

Sunday's points prop bet for Jusuf Nurkic is 10.5 points. That is 0.1 fewer than his season average of 10.6.

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (nine) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).

Nurkic has averaged 3.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Sunday (3.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Sunday's over/under for Devin Booker is 28.5. That's 1.1 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.5 is 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Booker averages 8.6 assists, 2.1 more than Sunday's prop bet (6.5).

He has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -167)

Sunday's points prop bet for Randle is 21.5 points. That is 2.4 more than his season average of 19.1.

He has grabbed 9.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).

Randle has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Randle has knocked down 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +116)

The 24.2 points Jalen Brunson scores per game are 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday (24.5).

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 3.5.

Brunson's assists average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

He has made 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

