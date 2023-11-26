How to Watch the Suns vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (9-6) will host the Phoenix Suns (10-6) after winning four home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Suns vs Knicks Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 47.9% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.7% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Phoenix has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.7% from the field.
- The Suns are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
- The Suns score an average of 117.2 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 105.3 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Phoenix has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns put up more points per game at home (119.4) than on the road (115), but also concede more at home (115.1) than away (111.4).
- Phoenix gives up 115.1 points per game at home, and 111.4 on the road.
- At home the Suns are picking up 25.9 assists per game, one less than on the road (26.9).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Questionable
|Foot
|Yuta Watanabe
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
|Drew Eubanks
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
