The Phoenix Suns' (10-6) injury report has five players listed heading into their Sunday, November 26 game against the New York Knicks (9-6) at Madison Square Garden. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Suns claimed a 110-89 victory against the Grizzlies. Devin Booker totaled 40 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Out Foot 31.4 7.1 5.5 Damion Lee SG Out Knee Bradley Beal SG Out Back 17.3 5.3 3.7 Yuta Watanabe SF Out Quadricep 5.3 2.7 0.7 Drew Eubanks C Out Ankle 7.6 4.5 1.6

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier: Questionable (Ankle)

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and AZFamily

