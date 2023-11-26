Suns vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (9-6) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (10-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on MSG and AZFamily. The point total is 221.5 in the matchup.
Suns vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and AZFamily
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-3.5
|221.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in 11 of 16 outings.
- Phoenix's average game total this season has been 230.4, 8.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix's ATS record is 9-7-0 this season.
- The Suns have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Phoenix has not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Suns vs Knicks Additional Info
|Knicks vs Suns Injury Report
|Knicks vs Suns Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Suns Prediction
|Knicks vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
Suns vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|5
|33.3%
|109.5
|226.7
|105.3
|218.6
|221.4
|Suns
|11
|68.8%
|117.2
|226.7
|113.3
|218.6
|226.9
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Suns have hit the over in eight of their past 10 contests.
- Phoenix has performed better against the spread on the road (5-3-0) than at home (4-4-0) this season.
- The Suns score 11.9 more points per game (117.2) than the Knicks give up (105.3).
- Phoenix has put together an 8-5 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.
Suns vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|9-7
|1-1
|11-5
|Knicks
|9-6
|4-2
|6-9
Suns vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Suns
|Knicks
|117.2
|109.5
|7
|27
|8-5
|6-0
|10-3
|6-0
|113.3
|105.3
|15
|2
|6-0
|8-6
|5-1
|8-6
