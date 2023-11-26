Michael Wilson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're looking for Wilson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Wilson has been targeted 39 times and has 28 catches for 435 yards (15.5 per reception) and two TDs.

Michael Wilson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Cardinals have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Zach Pascal (LP/hamstring): 4 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Marquise Brown (LP/heel): 45 Rec; 486 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wilson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 39 28 435 100 2 15.5

Wilson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 86 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 7 76 2 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 18 0 Week 6 @Rams 4 3 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 5 3 26 0 Week 8 Ravens 6 4 58 0 Week 10 Falcons 6 3 34 0

