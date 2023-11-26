Will Michael Carter score a touchdown when the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Michael Carter score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Carter has 38 rushing yards (4.2 per game) on eight carries.

Carter has also caught 15 passes for 68 yards (7.6 per game).

Carter has not reached the end zone on the ground once in nine games.

Michael Carter Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 1 6 0 2 12 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 2 8 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Patriots 0 0 0 1 3 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 9 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 8 0 3 14 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0 0 0 6 24 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0 0 0 0 0 0

