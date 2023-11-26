Will Marquise Brown Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquise Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Brown's stats can be found below.
Brown's season stats include 486 yards on 45 receptions (10.8 per catch) and four touchdowns, plus two carries for 23 yards. He has been targeted 86 times.
Marquise Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Heel
- The Cardinals have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Zach Pascal (LP/hamstring): 4 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Michael Wilson (DNP/shoulder): 28 Rec; 435 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|86
|45
|486
|135
|4
|10.8
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|5
|3
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|10
|6
|54
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|7
|5
|61
|1
|Week 4
|@49ers
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|10
|4
|61
|1
|Week 6
|@Rams
|11
|4
|34
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|7
|3
|49
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|9
|6
|33
|1
|Week 9
|@Browns
|8
|4
|24
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|4
|1
|28
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|5
|2
|18
|0
