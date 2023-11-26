With the Los Angeles Rams (4-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) squaring off on November 26 at State Farm Stadium, Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray will go head to head at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Murray this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyler Murray vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup

Kyler Murray 2023 Stats Matthew Stafford 2 Games Played 9 62.9% Completion % 59.2% 463 (231.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,260 (251.1) 1 Touchdowns 9 2 Interceptions 8 84 (42) Rushing Yards (Per game) 69 (7.7) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Kyler Murray Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 224.5 yards

: Over/Under 224.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rams Defensive Stats

This season, the Rams' defense is 17th in the NFL with 22 points allowed per game and 13th with 335.1 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles' defense has been firing on all cylinders, with 2,178 passing yards allowed this year (ninth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Rams have allowed 1,173 total rushing yards (19th in NFL) and rank 14th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.1).

Defensively, Los Angeles is 11th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 50%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 22nd (40.2%).

Who comes out on top when the Rams and the Cardinals square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Matthew Stafford Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 234.5 yards

: Over/Under 234.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Cardinals Defensive Stats

This season, the Rams have allowed 220 points, ranking 17th in the league with 22 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they are 13th in the NFL with 3,351 total yards allowed (335.1 per contest).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles is top-10 this year, ranking ninth in the NFL with 2,178 total passing yards allowed (217.8 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing TDs allowed (10).

Against the run, the Rams have given up 1,173 total rushing yards (19th in NFL) and rank 14th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.1).

On defense, Los Angeles ranks 22nd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 40.2%. It is 11th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 50%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.