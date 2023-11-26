Will Kyler Murray hit paydirt when the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams come together in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Kyler Murray score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Murray has 84 yards on 13 carries (42 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Murray has a rushing TD in all two games this year.

Kyler Murray Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 10 Falcons 19 32 249 0 1 6 33 1 Week 11 @Texans 20 30 214 1 1 7 51 1

