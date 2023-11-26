Kyler Murray has a decent matchup when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Rams have allowed 217.8 passing yards per game, 14th in the league.

Murray, who has amassed 463 passing yards (231.5 per game) this year, has connected on 62.9% of his throws, with one TD and two picks. On the ground, Murray has also rushed 13 times for 84 yards and two scores, averaging 42 yards per game.

Murray vs. the Rams

Murray vs the Rams (since 2021): 4 GP / 275.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 275.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed six players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Los Angeles in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Rams this season.

The pass defense of the Rams is conceding 217.8 yards per outing this year, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Rams' defense ranks third in the NFL by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Kyler Murray Passing Props vs. the Rams

Passing Yards: 214.5 (-115)

214.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Murray Passing Insights

Murray has gone over his passing yards prop total once this year.

The Cardinals have passed 54.6% of the time and run 45.4% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Murray has averaged 7.5 yards per pass attempt this year.

Murray has completed a touchdown pass once out of two games this year.

He has scored three of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (15.8%).

Murray accounts for 5.1% of his team's red zone plays, with three of his total 62 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 20-for-30 / 214 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 7 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 19-for-32 / 249 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 33 YDS / 1 TD

