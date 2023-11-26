The Phoenix Suns (10-6) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to build on a five-game road win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (9-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and AZFamily

MSG and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Suns 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)

Knicks (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-7.4)

Knicks (-7.4) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.6

The Knicks have put together a 9-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 9-7-0 mark from the Suns.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, New York is 4-2 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Phoenix puts up as a 3.5-point underdog.

Phoenix and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 68.8% of the time this season (11 out of 16). That's more often than New York and its opponents have (six out of 15).

The Knicks have an .875 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-1) this season while the Suns have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-2).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns put up 117.2 points per game and allow 113.3, ranking them seventh in the league on offense and 16th on defense.

On the glass, Phoenix is 19th in the league in rebounds (43.8 per game). It is third-best in rebounds allowed (41.2 per game).

This season the Suns are ranked 10th in the league in assists at 26.4 per game.

Phoenix is 23rd in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.8) and 23rd in turnovers forced (12.7).

In 2023-24 the Suns are 12th in the league in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.