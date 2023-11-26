Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns match up versus the New York Knicks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, a 123-115 win against the Warriors, Durant tallied 32 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Now let's break down Durant's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 31.4 33.4 Rebounds 5.5 7.1 7.2 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.2 PRA -- 44 46.8 PR -- 38.5 40.6 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.8



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 22.1% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.1 per contest.

He's put up 4.5 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Durant's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 100 possessions per game, while his Suns average 102 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked second in the league, conceding 105.3 points per game.

Allowing 39.9 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have allowed 24.2 per game, fourth in the league.

Conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Kevin Durant vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 35 29 12 12 1 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.