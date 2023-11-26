Jusuf Nurkic and the Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Nurkic tallied six points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 110-89 win versus the Grizzlies.

In this piece we'll dive into Nurkic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.6 11.2 Rebounds 9.5 9.0 9.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 23.5 24.1 PR -- 19.6 20.2



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Knicks

Nurkic is responsible for taking 9.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

Nurkic's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 100 possessions per game, while his Suns average 102 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked second in the league, allowing 105.3 points per contest.

The Knicks allow 39.9 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.2 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 28 10 10 3 0 1 0 11/25/2022 38 20 8 7 2 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.