Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 21st-ranked rushing defense in Week 12, with kickoff at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

In the running game, Conner has put up a team-best 499 rushing yards (71.3 ypg) on 98 attempts while scoring two rushing TDs. As a receiver, Conner has caught 10 balls for 31 yards (4.4 ypg).

Conner vs. the Rams

Conner vs the Rams (since 2021): 5 GP / 41.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 41.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Rams during the 2023 season.

10 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Rams this season.

The rush defense of the Rams is giving up 117.3 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

Opponents of the Rams have scored 10 touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Rams' defense is 20th in the league in that category.

James Conner Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 67.5 (-115)

Conner Rushing Insights

Conner hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in four of his seven opportunities this season (57.1%).

The Cardinals, who are 23rd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.6% of the time while running 45.4%.

He has handled 33.8% of his team's 290 rushing attempts this season (98).

Conner has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored two of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (10.5%).

He has nine carries in the red zone (34.6% of his team's 26 red zone rushes).

James Conner Receiving Props vs the Rams

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Conner Receiving Insights

Conner has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of seven games this year.

Conner has 3.7% of his team's target share (13 targets on 349 passing attempts).

He has racked up 2.4 yards per target (31 yards on 13 targets).

Having played seven games this season, Conner has not had a TD reception.

Conner (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.1% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Conner's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 98 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

