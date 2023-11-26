Emari Demercado was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. All of Demercado's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Demercado has rushed for 195 yards on 49 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and has 12 catches (16 targets) for 64 yards.

Emari Demercado Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

No other RB is on the injury list for the Cardinals.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Demercado 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 49 195 1 4.0 16 12 64 0

Demercado Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Giants 1 -2 0 2 7 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 3 0 3 21 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 45 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 11 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 13 58 0 4 17 0 Week 8 Ravens 20 78 0 1 1 0

