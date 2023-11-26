Will Emari Demercado Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Emari Demercado was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. All of Demercado's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Demercado has rushed for 195 yards on 49 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and has 12 catches (16 targets) for 64 yards.
Emari Demercado Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Demercado 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|49
|195
|1
|4.0
|16
|12
|64
|0
Demercado Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Giants
|1
|-2
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|1
|3
|0
|3
|21
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|10
|45
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|2
|11
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|13
|58
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|20
|78
|0
|1
|1
|0
