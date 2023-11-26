The Los Angeles Rams (4-6) visit the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in matchup between NFC West opponents at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is listed as a 1-point underdog. This game has a point total of 44.5.

The Rams' betting insights and trends can be found below before they meet the Cardinals. The betting trends and insights for the Cardinals can be found below before they play the Rams.

Cardinals vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-1) 44.5 -115 -105 FanDuel Rams (-1.5) 44.5 -120 +102

Arizona vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Insights

Arizona is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have an ATS record of 6-5 as 1-point underdogs or more.

Arizona has seen six of its 11 games hit the over.

Los Angeles is 3-5-2 ATS this season.

The Rams have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1-point favorite or more this year.

Three of Los Angeles' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).

