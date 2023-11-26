Cardinals vs. Rams Injury Report — Week 12
Entering this week's action, the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Los Angeles Rams (4-6) on Sunday, November 26 at State Farm Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:05 PM .
The Cardinals' last game was a 21-16 loss to the Houston Texans.
The Rams squared off against the Seattle Seahawks in their last game, winning 17-16.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Heel
|Questionable
|Joey Blount
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|Out
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Out
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jesse Luketa
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Toe
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Hip
|Questionable
|Kevin Dotson
|OL
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Michael Hoecht
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Quentin Lake
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Decobie Durant
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rob Havenstein
|OT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Coleman Shelton
|OG
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jason Taylor II
|DB
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Makea Nacua
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Other Week 12 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: FOX
- TV Info: FOX
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Cardinals Season Insights
- From an offensive standpoint, the Cardinals are generating 298 total yards per game (25th-ranked). They rank 24th in the NFL defensively (349.5 total yards given up per game).
- In terms of points scored the Cardinals rank 25th in the NFL (17.5 points per game), and they are 27th on defense (25.8 points allowed per game).
- The Cardinals' passing game has been struggling, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 171.8 passing yards per game. They have been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering 217.5 passing yards per contest (14th-ranked).
- Arizona ranks ninth in the NFL with 126.2 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 26th with 132.1 rushing yards given up per contest on defense.
- The Cardinals own a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 19th in the NFL.
Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Rams (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Rams (-135), Cardinals (+115)
- Total: 45.5 points
