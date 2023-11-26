Our computer model predicts a win for the Los Angeles Rams when they meet the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 4:05 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Rams are averaging 19.5 points per game on offense (22nd in NFL), and they rank 19th on defense with 22.0 points allowed per game. The Cardinals are putting up 17.5 points per contest on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 25.8 points per game (27th-ranked) on defense.

Cardinals vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Rams by 2.5) Under (45.5) Rams 23, Cardinals 19

Cardinals Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance to win.

Arizona is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Cardinals have an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.

Arizona and its opponent have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 2.3 points higher than the average scoring total for Cardinals games (43.2).

Rams Betting Info

The Rams have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has compiled a 3-5-2 ATS record so far this year.

The Rams have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Los Angeles games have gone over the point total three out of 10 times this season.

The over/under in this game is 45.5 points, 0.4 higher than the average total in Rams games this season.

Cardinals vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 19.5 22.0 19.4 20.4 19.6 23.6 Arizona 17.5 25.8 25.0 27.0 11.2 24.8

