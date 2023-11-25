Saturday's college basketball slate features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the NC State Wolfpack.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers vs. Princeton Tigers

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch Indiana vs. Princeton

TV: FSW Live

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Tulane Green Wave

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

John Gray Gymnasium Location: George Town, Cayman Islands

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

TV: FloHoops

UMass Minutewomen vs. Maryland Terrapins

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch UMass vs. Maryland

TV: FloHoops

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty Lady Flames vs. No. 20 Louisville Cardinals

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center

Leonard E. Merrell Center Location: Katy, Texas

How to Watch Liberty vs. Louisville

No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 10 NC State Wolfpack

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Colorado vs. NC State

No. 23 Washington State Cougars vs. Green Bay Phoenix

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch Washington State vs. Green Bay

TV: FloHoops

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

TV: WSN

No. 2 UCLA Bruins vs. Niagara Purple Eagles

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

John Gray Gymnasium Location: George Town, Cayman Islands

How to Watch UCLA vs. Niagara

TV: FloHoops

Little Rock Trojans vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Pavilion at Ole Miss Location: Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch Little Rock vs. Ole Miss

TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center

Leonard E. Merrell Center Location: Katy, Texas

How to Watch UAPB vs. Mississippi State