Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:11 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's college basketball slate features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the NC State Wolfpack.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers vs. Princeton Tigers
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
- Location: Cypress Lake, Florida
How to Watch Indiana vs. Princeton
- TV: FSW Live
No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Tulane Green Wave
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: John Gray Gymnasium
- Location: George Town, Cayman Islands
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Tulane
- TV: FloHoops
UMass Minutewomen vs. Maryland Terrapins
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
- Location: Cancún, Mexico
How to Watch UMass vs. Maryland
- TV: FloHoops
Liberty Lady Flames vs. No. 20 Louisville Cardinals
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center
- Location: Katy, Texas
How to Watch Liberty vs. Louisville
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 10 NC State Wolfpack
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
- Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
How to Watch Colorado vs. NC State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 23 Washington State Cougars vs. Green Bay Phoenix
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
- Location: Cancún, Mexico
How to Watch Washington State vs. Green Bay
- TV: FloHoops
No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
- Location: Cypress Lake, Florida
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma
- TV: WSN
No. 2 UCLA Bruins vs. Niagara Purple Eagles
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Venue: John Gray Gymnasium
- Location: George Town, Cayman Islands
How to Watch UCLA vs. Niagara
- TV: FloHoops
Little Rock Trojans vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
How to Watch Little Rock vs. Ole Miss
- TV: SEC Network+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center
- Location: Katy, Texas
How to Watch UAPB vs. Mississippi State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
