Washington vs. Washington State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 Washington Huskies (11-0) and Washington State Cougars (5-6) meet in the 2023 edition of the Apple Cup on Saturday, November 25. The Huskies are big favorites, by 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 68.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Washington vs. Washington State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Washington vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Washington vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Washington State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-16.5)
|68.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Washington (-16.5)
|67.5
|-780
|+530
Washington vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Washington has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Huskies have been favored by 16.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Washington State has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Washington & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|Washington State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
