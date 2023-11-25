For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Travis Boyd a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Boyd score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boyd stats and insights

Boyd is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Boyd has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Boyd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 7:32 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:46 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:42 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 0 1 7:06 Away W 7-5 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 5:51 Home L 5-3 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:42 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 13:51 Home W 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.