The Arizona Coyotes, with Sean Durzi, take the ice Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Durzi in that upcoming Coyotes-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sean Durzi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Durzi Season Stats Insights

Durzi has averaged 23:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In five of 19 games this year, Durzi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 19 games this year, Durzi has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Durzi has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 19 games played.

Durzi has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Durzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Durzi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 19 Games 4 12 Points 2 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

