Will Sean Durzi Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 25?
When the Arizona Coyotes play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Sean Durzi light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Durzi stats and insights
- Durzi has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Durzi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|25:44
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|25:07
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|25:04
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|24:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|26:03
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.