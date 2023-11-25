Saturday's game at Orleans Arena has the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-2) matching up with the Youngstown State Penguins (2-3) at 5:30 PM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Northern Arizona by a score of 65-61, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Lumberjacks came out on top in their last matchup 66-65 against Portland on Friday.

Northern Arizona vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Northern Arizona vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 65, Youngstown State 61

Other Big Sky Predictions

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Lumberjacks have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Northern Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

66-65 over Portland (No. 147) on November 24

74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 285) on November 19

Northern Arizona Leaders

Leia Beattie: 9.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 34.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

9.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 34.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Emily Rodabaugh: 9.6 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

9.6 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Sophie Glancey: 8.6 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

8.6 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Grace Beasley: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Olivia Moran: 7.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks score 68.6 points per game (161st in college basketball) and allow 67.8 (245th in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.

