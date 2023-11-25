Northern Arizona vs. Youngstown State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game at Orleans Arena has the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-2) matching up with the Youngstown State Penguins (2-3) at 5:30 PM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Northern Arizona by a score of 65-61, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Lumberjacks came out on top in their last matchup 66-65 against Portland on Friday.
Northern Arizona vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Northern Arizona vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 65, Youngstown State 61
Other Big Sky Predictions
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Lumberjacks have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
Northern Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-65 over Portland (No. 147) on November 24
- 74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 285) on November 19
Northern Arizona Leaders
- Leia Beattie: 9.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 34.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Emily Rodabaugh: 9.6 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Sophie Glancey: 8.6 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Grace Beasley: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Olivia Moran: 7.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks score 68.6 points per game (161st in college basketball) and allow 67.8 (245th in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.
