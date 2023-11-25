Nick Schmaltz and the Arizona Coyotes will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. If you'd like to wager on Schmaltz's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Schmaltz has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 20:09 on the ice per game.

In four of 19 games this year, Schmaltz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Schmaltz has a point in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 19 games this season, Schmaltz has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Schmaltz hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 48 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 19 Games 2 15 Points 3 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

