Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 25?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nick Schmaltz light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Schmaltz stats and insights
- In four of 19 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.
- Schmaltz has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
- He has an 11.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:20
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.