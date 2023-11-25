The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nick Schmaltz light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Schmaltz stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Schmaltz has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

He has an 11.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:06 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:25 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:14 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:20 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:03 Home W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

