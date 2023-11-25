Nick Bjugstad will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Arizona Coyotes meet the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Bjugstad are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Bjugstad has averaged 17:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Bjugstad has a goal in four of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bjugstad has recorded a point in a game 12 times this season out of 19 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Bjugstad has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 19 games played.

Bjugstad has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Bjugstad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 48 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 19 Games 11 13 Points 2 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

