On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Nick Bjugstad going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

Bjugstad has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Bjugstad averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Bjugstad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 20:01 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:54 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:50 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:57 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:00 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:27 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:38 Home W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

