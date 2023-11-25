Will Nick Bjugstad Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 25?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Nick Bjugstad going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjugstad stats and insights
- Bjugstad has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Bjugstad averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Bjugstad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|20:01
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|17:50
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|17:57
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:00
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|19:27
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Home
|W 3-2
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
