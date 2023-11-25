Will Matias Maccelli Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 25?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Matias Maccelli find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Maccelli stats and insights
- Maccelli has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Maccelli has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 48 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Maccelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|18:26
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|15:00
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:04
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|13:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:25
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Home
|W 3-2
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
